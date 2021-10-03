BAILEY BRIDGE REPAIR| Vehicular, pedestrian movement on Gool road suspended

Ramban: In connection with the repairs and maintenance works on the single-lane Bailey Bridge, the movement of all types of vehicles including two wheelers, and pedestrians on Karool-Maitra road connecting sub division Gool remained suspended Sunday.
On Friday, District Magistrate Ramban had imposed restrictions for heavy motor vehicles over Maitra Market Bailey Bridge at 148.705 km at Ramban on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar highway bypassing Ramban from Jamia Market to Jaswal Bridge Karool.
Sources said that the bridge had suffered some damages.
As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, no movement of vehicles carrying load of more than 12 tons over 60-feet span Bailey Bridge at Maitra market Ramban would be allowed till that time General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) repairs the damaged portion of the bridge.
Due to the closure of the road, vehicles carrying essential commodities and construction material for various construction sites in Sangaldan, Sumber and Gool were stopped at various places.
The road alignment is an essential part of the link road from Jamia Market Ramban to District Administrative Complex Maitra.
However, some passenger light motor vehicles for Gool were allowed to cross through a single lane suspension bridge over River Chenab in Ramban.