BAILEY BRIDGE REPAIR| Vehicular, pedestrian movement on Gool road suspended

Sources said that the bridge had suffered some damages.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, no movement of vehicles carrying load of more than 12 tons over 60-feet span Bailey Bridge at Maitra market Ramban would be allowed till that time General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) repairs the damaged portion of the bridge.

Due to the closure of the road, vehicles carrying essential commodities and construction material for various construction sites in Sangaldan, Sumber and Gool were stopped at various places.

The road alignment is an essential part of the link road from Jamia Market Ramban to District Administrative Complex Maitra.

However, some passenger light motor vehicles for Gool were allowed to cross through a single lane suspension bridge over River Chenab in Ramban.