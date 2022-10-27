Bailey Bridge work in Ramban nearing completion: Officials

Ramban: The work on Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB) over Chenab river connecting old town Ramban with the district administrative complex Maitra would be complete soon as the penal-launching work was completed on Thursday ahead of the scheduled time by a Kolkata-based company GRSE, engaged by GREF.

The Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussrat Islam was personally monitoring the bridge-launching and re-launching work of 240, FT BSB, over river Chenab on Ramban old alignment road on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway passing through Maitra, on daily basis. He said the company engaged by GREF for replacement of bridge work completes the penal-launching work of BSB over river Chenab.

He said wooden decking and other allied works on the bridge are in progress. DC is hopeful that the remaining work would be completed soon.