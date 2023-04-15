jammu

Baisakhi Seelma Mela concludes

GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu: The two day Duggar Folk Culture Mahostav,  “Baisakhi  Seelma Mela 2023”  organised by  Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) concluded yesterday.

According to a press note, it was held in coordination with Goverdhan Sidh Shree Dham Trust Seelma Mandir at Buda PurKhadergal, Sarore Jammu. It was also addressed  by Chander Parkash  Ganga, Former Minister of Industry and Commerce, who presided over the programme programme,  “ Nasha Mukat Bharat abhiyan”. The chief  guest underlined  the importance  of holding  such mega festival  for promotion  of cultural heritage  of  India. He   greeted  the people  on Baisakhi  Day and  also Dr B RAmbedkar  jyanti  which was celebrated  all over the India yesterday.

Benam Tosh SSP Samba who was  guest of honour  lauded the efforts of organizess  in highlighting the burning issues of the day  including  drug abuse. The Folk Dances like Jatar ,Geetru ,Kudru(Bhaderwahi) ,Bakh (Jammu) , Chann,Karkan-Baran ,Hindustani classical and light music  were imparted to 45 trainee with special emphasis on preservation , promotion and protection of dying folk tradition of Jammu. The programme was organised in the able guidance of  Dr M LDogra, Chairman, writer, producer, director , Folk Theatre, V KMagotra , MD, BLSKS and Romesh Chander, Programme Coordinator  with the supporting members and experts  Usha Raina, Raju Bajgal, K KJoshi,  Rajni Gupta, Sanjeev Sodi  , Raju Bajgal, and Kamli Devi.

