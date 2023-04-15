Baisakhi Seelma Mela concludes

Jammu: The two day Duggar Folk Culture Mahostav, “Baisakhi Seelma Mela 2023” organised by Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) concluded yesterday.
According to a press note, it was held in coordination with Goverdhan Sidh Shree Dham Trust Seelma Mandir at Buda PurKhadergal, Sarore Jammu. It was also addressed by Chander Parkash Ganga, Former Minister of Industry and Commerce, who presided over the programme programme, “ Nasha Mukat Bharat abhiyan”. The chief guest underlined the importance of holding such mega festival for promotion of cultural heritage of India. He greeted the people on Baisakhi Day and also Dr B RAmbedkar jyanti which was celebrated all over the India yesterday.
Benam Tosh SSP Samba who was guest of honour lauded the efforts of organizess in highlighting the burning issues of the day including drug abuse. The Folk Dances like Jatar ,Geetru ,Kudru(Bhaderwahi) ,Bakh (Jammu) , Chann,Karkan-Baran ,Hindustani classical and light music were imparted to 45 trainee with special emphasis on preservation , promotion and protection of dying folk tradition of Jammu. The programme was organised in the able guidance of Dr M LDogra, Chairman, writer, producer, director , Folk Theatre, V KMagotra , MD, BLSKS and Romesh Chander, Programme Coordinator with the supporting members and experts Usha Raina, Raju Bajgal, K KJoshi, Rajni Gupta, Sanjeev Sodi , Raju Bajgal, and Kamli Devi.