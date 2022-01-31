Basic amenities missing from ST colonies: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday expressed anguish over absence of basic amenities in tribal community’s colonies and their displacement in the name of encroachment.
Addressing a meeting of Apni Party's ST wing here, Bukhari said: “The plight of the tribal community across Jammu is a serious cause of concern for all of us. This community which remained politically, economically, and socially neglected for a long time needs special attention even as the Forest Rights Act has provided them with the right.
However, the anti-encroachment drives in different areas and their displacement specifically is a serious issue and it needs attention of the government to ensure that the injustice is not done with the tribals."
He said that the FRA committees should ensure that the documents submitted by the tribals or forest dwellers before them should be reviewed without bias and no anti-encroachment drive conducted without taking into account all peaceful means.
Bukhari demanded that the tribal community should be granted residential permission to construct houses and keep cattle.
“They have lived in Jammu’s peripheral areas for many centuries, much before the establishment of the Jammu Development Authority. Hence, the displacement of marginalised people in the name of encroachment is unjustified. These people should be given legal rights to live and construct their homes and keep their cattle,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bukhari also questioned the discriminatory approach of the authorities in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and other districts in Jammu towards the tribal community as their localities lacked even basic amenities.
“No proper road, lanes, drains, electricity, clean drinking water, schools, health care facilities and other facilities are being provided in the tribal community. They live in a primitive world despite knowing their contribution to society. This population is facing negligence and discrimination,” he said.