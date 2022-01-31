Basic amenities missing from ST colonies: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday expressed anguish over absence of basic amenities in tribal community’s colonies and their displacement in the name of encroachment.

Addressing a meeting of Apni Party's ST wing here, Bukhari said: “The plight of the tribal community across Jammu is a serious cause of concern for all of us. This community which remained politically, economically, and socially neglected for a long time needs special attention even as the Forest Rights Act has provided them with the right.

However, the anti-encroachment drives in different areas and their displacement specifically is a serious issue and it needs attention of the government to ensure that the injustice is not done with the tribals."