Basohli Paintings to get global recognition

Jammu: Basohli Paintings, a famous traditional art form from Kathua district has obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It is the first of its kind for the Jammu region.
The Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Jammu, has played a significant part in the recognition and promotion of the artform. Besides this, Basohli Pashmina from district Kathua and Chikri Wood from district Rajouri are also in the pipeline for obtaining the GI tag.
According to officials, the Handicrafts department played a vital role in promoting, developing, and reviving the Basohli painting craft. The department started a Basohli painting training center in Nagrota Preta Basohli, where 20 students receive training in Basohli painting craft. The department is working on increasing the number of Basohli painting training centers in Kathua to produce more artisans.
The Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu launched the Karkhandar Scheme to revive languishing crafts, and four units of Basohli painting craft are active in Kathua. The Land measuring 3-kanals were transferred to the Department of Handicrafts by the District Administration Kathua for the construction of the CFC (Common Facility Center), a large working platform for Basohli painting artisans.
For marketing Basohli paintings, the department has showrooms in Sallan, Kathua, where they display and sell handicraft products, including Basohli paintings.
The department is trying to build showrooms in Lakhanpur, the entrance of J&K, to promote handicraft products. The department has also recommended individual artisans and cooperative societies of Basohli paintings to participate in fairs/exhibitions within and outside the UT for the sale of their paintings.
The department is trying to make Basohli paintings available on e-platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Mesho so that Basohli paintings are available for online marketing. The availability of Basohli paintings online will be very useful for promoting them worldwide.
The GI Tagging of Basohli Paintings is a result of the collective efforts of various bodies and agencies, including the department. With the increasing number of Basohli painting training centers, the art form will thrive and generate employment opportunities for artisans.