Basohli Paintings to get global recognition

Jammu: Basohli Paintings, a famous traditional art form from Kathua district has obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It is the first of its kind for the Jammu region.

The Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Jammu, has played a significant part in the recognition and promotion of the artform. Besides this, Basohli Pashmina from district Kathua and Chikri Wood from district Rajouri are also in the pipeline for obtaining the GI tag.

According to officials, the Handicrafts department played a vital role in promoting, developing, and reviving the Basohli painting craft. The department started a Basohli painting training center in Nagrota Preta Basohli, where 20 students receive training in Basohli painting craft. The department is working on increasing the number of Basohli painting training centers in Kathua to produce more artisans.