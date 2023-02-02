Bathindi, Sunjwan areas observe shutdown against eviction drive on govt land

Jammu: Bathindi and Sunjwan observed a shutdown and people held a protest demonstration against the land eviction notices which were served recently to some of them in these areas.

A large number of people including women and children from Bathindi, Sunjwan, Malik Market, and Channi Rama assembled at the Malik Market Eidgah ground and held a peaceful protest demonstration.

They demanded regularisation of their residential colonies including commercial structures. The protesters held a peaceful dharna while Shiv Sena extended its full support to the protesters and its leaders visited the protest site.