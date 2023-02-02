Bathindi, Sunjwan areas observe shutdown against eviction drive on govt land

Jammu: Bathindi and Sunjwan observed a shutdown and people held a protest demonstration against the land eviction notices which were served recently to some of them in these areas.
A large number of people including women and children from Bathindi, Sunjwan, Malik Market, and Channi Rama assembled at the Malik Market Eidgah ground and held a peaceful protest demonstration.
They demanded regularisation of their residential colonies including commercial structures. The protesters held a peaceful dharna while Shiv Sena extended its full support to the protesters and its leaders visited the protest site.
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leaders said that “These people are nationalist and their properties should be regularized. If these people are uprooted, where will they go? Jammu and Kashmir was a prosperous state and the administration should act on big land grabbers but not on the people who constructed houses and are poor and middle class families.”
Besides, an official said, that the administration has received six responses from the people who were served notices.
“We will review their responses and accordingly, a decision will be taken,” the official from the district administration added.