Battery car service to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended

Jammu: Battery car service on the new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Wednesday was suspended in the wake of fire that had erupted in Trikuta forest range adjoining the Sanjhi Chhat helipad.
Officials said that though the fire was controlled yet battery car service was suspended as a precautionary measure keeping in view the safety of pilgrims.
“Forest fire had triggered shooting stones on the new track so the battery service was suspended this morning. However, the pilgrimage continued through the old track,” they added.
On Tuesday, helicopter service was resumed after having remained suspended for a day following the eruption of forest fire on Monday morning.