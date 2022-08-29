Be alive to political developments, masses’ needs: Tarun Chugh

Chugh, while addressing the meetings, held intense interactions with the senior party leaders from every district and asked them to conduct every organisational activity at the grass root level.

He instructed them to hold continuous meetings with the party workers to know the ground level situation and have fixed schedules of their visits and stay in various areas.

He also asked them to report every important and prominent social and political development in their respective areas.

Raina focused on the need for exemplary work by the BJP workers. He said that the party activists needed to multiply their efforts to further strengthen the party at grass root level. He said that the party activists would have to work among the masses so that the malicious campaign initiated by certain selfish political parties could be countered effectively.