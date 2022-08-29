Be alive to political developments, masses’ needs: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh on Monday asked the district unit leaders to act as “ears and eyes” of the party and reach out to people at the grass root level.
He was addressing the party's district core group meetings. Senior party leaders from districts Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Billawar, RS Pura and Samba participated in a series of core group meetings.
Accompanied by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prabhari J&K BJP Ashish Sood, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, vice-president Shakti Raj Parihar, general secretaries Sunil Sharma, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal and other senior party leaders, Chugh addressed series of meetings held at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Chugh, while addressing the meetings, held intense interactions with the senior party leaders from every district and asked them to conduct every organisational activity at the grass root level.
He instructed them to hold continuous meetings with the party workers to know the ground level situation and have fixed schedules of their visits and stay in various areas.
He also asked them to report every important and prominent social and political development in their respective areas.
Raina focused on the need for exemplary work by the BJP workers. He said that the party activists needed to multiply their efforts to further strengthen the party at grass root level. He said that the party activists would have to work among the masses so that the malicious campaign initiated by certain selfish political parties could be countered effectively.
Ashok Koul sought the details of various organizational and political programmes undertaken by the party leaders in their respective districts. Ashish Sood discussed details of the recent organizational programmes of the party with the party leaders.
Later Chugh visited the home of senior party activist Naresh Singh Jasrotia to have an informal interaction with his family at Greater Kailash.
On the occasion, Chugh praised the families of BJP activists who along with the party activist would bear all the sufferings of his or her public life.
“BJP activist serves the nation and the society selflessly for 365 days and is not able to concentrate on his or her family,” he observed.
Chugh saluted the perseverance of the family members of the activists and also asked other senior party leaders to have continuous interactions with the families of their fellow activists.
Jasrotia thanked the senior party leaders and appreciated the warm gesture of the national general secretary.