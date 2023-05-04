Bhim Singh’s son removed from blacklist; granted emergency visa

Jammu: The Government of India Thursday issued a three-month emergency visa to Ankit Love, the son of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers’ Party’s founder and ex-Member Parliament late Prof Bhim Singh, after striking him (Ankit) off the black list.

The move paved the way for Ankit, based in London, to travel to India to cremate his deceased mother Jay Mala.

Ankit was removed from the black list after he wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in this connection and also regretted his (Ankit's) participation in a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London last year.