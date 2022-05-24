Bicycle-sharing system in Jammu evokes overwhelming response

Jammu: The new bicycle-sharing system launched by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has received an overwhelming response from the people with over 2,500 registrations and 10,000 rides within a span of three weeks, an official said on Monday.

JSCL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) constituted in August 2017 by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of smart city development projects in Jammu city, is laying down a network of bicycle dock stations.

“Jammu will have 120 docking stations with 720 mechanical bicycles and 80 electric bicycles (pedal-assisted). Within a span of 23 days from May 1, there were 2,656 app downloads as well as registrations and 10,376 rides,” the official said.