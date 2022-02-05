Bigger aircraft can land at Jammu Airport after expansion

Jammu: Bigger aircraft with more load and sitting capacity of passengers can land in Jammu airport after the expansion of runway, an official said.

“We have fully operationalised the runway which was jointly constructed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) in-coordination with Indian Air Force and Military Engineer Services (MES),” the official said.

He said that the runway includes existing 6700 feet to a revised stretch of 8000 feet in total.