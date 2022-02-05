Bigger aircraft can land at Jammu Airport after expansion

Jammu: Bigger aircraft with more load and sitting capacity of passengers can land in Jammu airport after the expansion of runway, an official said.
“We have fully operationalised the runway which was jointly constructed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) in-coordination with Indian Air Force and Military Engineer Services (MES),” the official said.
He said that the runway includes existing 6700 feet to a revised stretch of 8000 feet in total.
In the winter, 23 flights operate in Jammu’s only airport while 46 flights land and depart from this airport at Satwari.
“Before expansion of the runway, it was 6700 feet due to which the 320 Airbus or equivalent aircraft could not land at the airport,” the official said.
With the expansion of the runway, the official said the 321 Airbus or equivalent with more load and more sitting capacity of passengers in the aircrafts would be able to land in Jammu Airport now.
“More safety measures have been added which would be able to handle heavy loads on the runway. The airlines also supported the expansion of the runway because bigger aircraft would also be economically beneficial,” the official said. “It will also have positive effect on the airline business.”