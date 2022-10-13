Bike rider killed in accident

Ramban: A bike rider died on spot whereas pillion rider sustained critical injuries after an unknown truck coming from opposite direction knocked their bike inside Chenani- Nashri tunnel Thursday evening.

Police said Motorcycle (Bullet) bearing registration number JK02DB-2671 was hit by some unknown truck due to which both bike rider and pillion rider sustained critical injuries.

Both were rushed to CHC Chenani, where doctor’ declared one person brought dead. Police identified the deceased bike rider as Harmeet Singh, son of Tarlok Singh. Chittisinghpora, Anantnag.