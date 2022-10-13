Bike rider killed in accident

Ramban: A bike rider died on spot whereas pillion rider sustained critical injuries after an unknown truck coming from opposite direction knocked their bike inside Chenani- Nashri tunnel Thursday evening.
Police said Motorcycle (Bullet) bearing registration number JK02DB-2671 was hit by some unknown truck due to which both bike rider and pillion rider sustained critical injuries.
Both were rushed to CHC Chenani, where doctor’ declared one person brought dead. Police identified the deceased bike rider as Harmeet Singh, son of Tarlok Singh. Chittisinghpora, Anantnag.
Police said the injured pillion rider Tarundeep Singh 20 son of Jagdesh Singh of Chhani Jammu was later referred to District Hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment.
They said the body of the deceased Harmeet Singh was lying at the mortuary of CHC Chenani.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramban , Pardeep Singh Sen confirmed the incident and said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Batote for further investigations.