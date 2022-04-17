BJP betrayed Jammuites who voted them to power in 2014: Altaf Bukhari

He said: “If you (BJP) have not been able to fulfill promises in eight years then what are you going to do now. You are only blackmailing the people of Jammu in the name of religion. Similar pattern of divisive politics is adopted in Kashmir by the National Conference and PDP as they rake up the issues of Art 370 and Art 35A.”

If the special status is to be restored, it would be restored by the Supreme Court as none of the political parties can give it back to the people of J&K. Even if BJP wants to give it back to the people of J&K, it would also not be able to restore it as it may not be easy, he said while pitching for the protection of the rights of the people of Jammu as well as Kashmir regions. He also asked the people to elect those leaders who can work for them.