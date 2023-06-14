BJP gears up for Amit Shah’s rally in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday exhorted the party cadre to reach out to masses to ensure the upcoming rally of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah a huge success.

Raina, along with J&K BJP vice presidents Sham La Sharma and Surjit Singh Salathia and former minister Chander Prakash Ganga, was chairing a meeting of senior leaders at party headquarters to discuss the preparation for the successful conduct of the scheduled rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to be held at Jammu on June 23.

“The people of J&K are well convinced that it is the BJP and Narendra Modi government that have been concerned for the peace, development and prosperity of J&K and there is no doubt that people will come to listen to the Union Home Minister, but still the party leaders have to approach them as a courtesy,” he said.