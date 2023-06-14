BJP gears up for Amit Shah’s rally in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday exhorted the party cadre to reach out to masses to ensure the upcoming rally of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah a huge success.
Raina, along with J&K BJP vice presidents Sham La Sharma and Surjit Singh Salathia and former minister Chander Prakash Ganga, was chairing a meeting of senior leaders at party headquarters to discuss the preparation for the successful conduct of the scheduled rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to be held at Jammu on June 23.
“The people of J&K are well convinced that it is the BJP and Narendra Modi government that have been concerned for the peace, development and prosperity of J&K and there is no doubt that people will come to listen to the Union Home Minister, but still the party leaders have to approach them as a courtesy,” he said.
J&K BJP president said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah “contributed a lot to abrogate Article 370 and to ensure the full integration of J&K with the Indian Union and the people of J&K were thankful to him and the Modi government.”
Raina asked the party leaders to mobilize the public for the rally by holding meetings in small groups with different sections of society in Jammu to seek their support for ensuring maximum participation of the people from all the sections of society, including those associated with different professions and working in different fields. While discussing the required preparations for the upcoming rally, he asked the senior party leaders to meticulously divide the work among them, for the successful conduct of the rally. He also asked them to share the details of the blueprint in the next meeting.