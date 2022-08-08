BJP holds training workshop for DDCs, BDCs

Jammu: BJP J&K organised a Prashikshan Varg (Training Workshop) for the party’s DDCs and BDCs at Roop Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, party’s General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former BJP President & former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, party General Secretary Dr. Devinder Manyal, Chief Spokesperson Adv Sunil Sethi and Spokesperson RS Pathania were amongst the senior party leaders who addressed the various sessions during the training workshop.
Ravinder Raina in his Presidential Address spoke on the importance of training workshops in the organization. He said that these training workshops help in shaping the organisational character of the party leaders and activists.
He said that this has been organized to make them aware about their priorities in their public lives and how should they discharge their duties making a perfect synchronization in the public and government office.
Ashok Koul addressed the session on principles and policies of the organisation.
He said that BJP leaders should practice the same principles in their personal and the public life and those principles should reflect the “Nation First” attitude.
Shamsher Singh Mahas addressed the session on Election management. He deliberated on how to perform their duties strating from making of voter cards till the election is completed.
Kavinder Gupta addressed the session on working principles of the party. He spoke in detail of the working pattern of a BJP leader in his public life as a public representative.
Sunil Sethi addressed the session on Media and Social-Media. He thoroughly deliberated on various aspects of both and how to use them effectively.