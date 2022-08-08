BJP holds training workshop for DDCs, BDCs

Ravinder Raina in his Presidential Address spoke on the importance of training workshops in the organization. He said that these training workshops help in shaping the organisational character of the party leaders and activists.

He said that this has been organized to make them aware about their priorities in their public lives and how should they discharge their duties making a perfect synchronization in the public and government office.

Ashok Koul addressed the session on principles and policies of the organisation.

He said that BJP leaders should practice the same principles in their personal and the public life and those principles should reflect the “Nation First” attitude.