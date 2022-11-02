BJP Kashmir Displaced Distt delegation meets Div Com Jammu to highlight KPs' issues

Jammu: A delegation of BJP Kashmiri Displaced District met Divisional Commissioner Jammu and raised the issue of delay of ration distribution.
President, BJP Kashmir Displaced District, Chand Ji Bhat said that “We have also requested 2 kg flour to KPs every month and appealed that the ration should be released from January so that the KPs should not suffer anymore.”
He also highlighted the ration issue of KPs in Udhampur and said that the sugar was rotten and it should be taken into account, he added.
He also demanded an operation theatre in Jagti for the Kashmiri Migrants and demanded enhancement of cash assistance in favour of the KPs. They also sought time for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Jammu.