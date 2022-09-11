BJP not echoing sentiments of diverse sections of people in Jammu: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Patnitop: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has asked people to remain vigilant against divisive forces who are hell-bent to drive a wedge between communities.

According to a press note, he was interacting with party workers from Ramban, Batote and other adjoining areas at Patnitop late Saturday evening.

Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen, YNC Provincial President Jammu Ajaz Jan, Chaman Lal, Jagveer Dass youth District President, DDC Ramban Shamshad Shan, Abid Magary VP, Arif Mir Secretary, Arif Wani, Raja Arshad Ali, Adil Ahsan, Arjun Singh Raju, Murtza Ali, Mushat Lone, Mahraj Khan, Sharad Nattno BDC and others were also present on the occasion.