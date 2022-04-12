BJP will form next govt with absolute majority in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Nowshera: Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP, on Tuesday said that his party will form the next government with absolute majority in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a rally here. Raina stated that many prominent communities of J&K like Gujjar-Bakerwals, Pahari Tribals suffered for last 70 years because of selective discrimination by National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now the people in J&K have rejected these parties.
“BJP will win clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir and will form the Government on its own,”he said.
He added that the schemes of Modi government like free ration, shelters, Kissan welfare schemes have benefitted every person irrespective of his or her community.
He said that masses with their support have shown their confidence in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre Government whose efforts are augmented by the dedicated leaders and workers of J&K BJP. “BJP will leave no stone unturned for the development of the far-flung areas of J&K,”he said.