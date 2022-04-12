BJP will form next govt with absolute majority in J&K: Ravinder Raina

“BJP will win clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir and will form the Government on its own,”he said.

He added that the schemes of Modi government like free ration, shelters, Kissan welfare schemes have benefitted every person irrespective of his or her community.

He said that masses with their support have shown their confidence in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre Government whose efforts are augmented by the dedicated leaders and workers of J&K BJP. “BJP will leave no stone unturned for the development of the far-flung areas of J&K,”he said.