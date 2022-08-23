BJP worker dies mysteriously

Jammu: A BJP worker on Tuesday was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Hiranagar, Kathua district after he went missing for last three days.
According to the family members of the deceased, the BJP worker Som Raj went missing after he left his residence three days back and did not return.
“We searched for him and informed police but he could not be found,” the family members claimed.
However, the body was found hanging from a tree by a villager and he informed the police accordingly.
The body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities.
However, the family members protested against the mysterious death claiming that their father has been allegedly murdered following a political rivalry with a local politician.