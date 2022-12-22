BJYM felicitates young artists of Jammu

Jammu: Lauding the contribution and efforts of youngsters in the fields of art, music and culture in promoting Dogri, J&K BJP State President Ravinder Raina said preserving the language is imperative for upholding the identity of the Duggar land and Dogras.

“The role of the people, in general, becomes equally important in achieving this objective in terms of speaking Dogri, which many of us shy away in our daily lives and while interacting with children in homes,” Raina said while honouring the young artists on the occasion of Dogri Manta Diwas in a function held here today.

Ravinder Raina has urged the people of Jammu to encourage the young artists from various fields in order to keep the rich Dogra heritage alive in all times to come. He maintained that it is the young generation artists on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of preserving the rich Dogra heritage for the progeny. Therefore it becomes our duty to keep encouraging them so that they vigorously pursue the mission with utmost enthusiasm, he added.