BJYM protests against Bilawal’s remarks against PM Modi

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday staged a protest against Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “distasteful and uncivilised remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The protesting BJYM activists asked the “Pakistan to tender an unconditional apology” to India for, what they alleged, “Bilawal’s shameful act.”

Joined by senior party leaders including former minister Sat Sharma, J&K vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, district presidents Parmod Kapahi, Rekha Mahajan and spokesperson BJP and former Deputy Mayor Jammu, Purnima Sharma, hundreds of enraged activists under the leadership of BJYM J&K president Arun Prabhat raised slogans against the Pakistan and Bilawal Bhutto.

They also burnt the effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister and Pakistan Flag to express their anger over, what they said, “the highly objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister of India.”