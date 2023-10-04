Blacktopping, drainage work inspected in Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam Wednesday inspected progress on surface up-gradation, and blacktopping work on an old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban town being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), besides checking the shops and other business establishments during his field visit under the public outreach programme.

Inspecting the construction work on the drainage system along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the DC directed the executing agency to construct the drains to avoid runoff of water on the road. He said that once the drains were constructed, the construction of the road would be started. Stressing quality work, he asked the executing agency to ensure that the road lasts for years as discussed to avoid traffic congestion and for free flow of vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

President Municipal Cooperation, Sunita Sumbria, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal Sharma, Project Director, NHAI PIU, Ramban, Parshotam Kumar, Tehsildar Headquarter, Harvir Singh, CEO, MC, Sudarshan Jamwal, and various concerned officers and representatives of the concessionaire companies were present on the occasion.

After inspecting the spot position, the DC directed the concessionaire companies to accelerate the pace of work on the construction of drains, besides maintaining existing roads for smooth plying of traffic.

Taking action on all the issues hindering the pace of progress highlighted by the PD, NHAI, the DC assured that the district administration shall extend full cooperation for the timely completion of the Project to resolve issues and problems faced by the people.