BoDs of Citizens Cooperative Bank Jammu call on LG

Jammu: A delegation comprising the Board of Directors of the Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation headed by Parveen Kumar Sharma, chairman of the bank accompanied by S Surinder Singh and Rajesh Tandon, Managing Director, apprised the LG about the functioning of the bank and concerning issues of cooperative banks in J&K.