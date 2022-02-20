BoDs of Citizens Cooperative Bank Jammu call on LG

Jammu: A delegation comprising the Board of Directors of the Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation headed by Parveen Kumar Sharma, chairman of the bank accompanied by S Surinder Singh and Rajesh Tandon, Managing Director, apprised the LG about the functioning of the bank and concerning issues of cooperative banks in J&K.
They also submitted a memorandum to the LG to redress the issues of Cooperative Banks to enable these banks to raise their equity and improve financial parameters as per the regulators' standard.
The LG was apprised that the Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jammu had 11 branches and four extension counters that cater to the banking needs of the people and extend credit to its members to fulfill their financial needs.
The LG assured all possible assistance from the J&K government on merit.
He impressed upon the management of the Cooperative Bank to continue working with dedication and spirit of service to the people.