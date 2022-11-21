Body of missing F&ES department jawan recovered in Ramban

Ramban: A jawan of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department who had gone missing since 10 November was found dead in a gorge on the embankments of river Chenab in the Chandroog area of Ramban on Monday.
Police said a missing report was lodged at Police Station Ramban on November 11. The jawan of Fire and Emergency Services posted at Fire Station Chandroog Ramban who had reportedly been missing since November 11 was found dead in a gorge on the embankments of river Chenab near Chandroog Ramban.
The body of the deceased jawan identified as Sunil Kumar 32 son of Munshi Ram resident of Mangal, Khour, Jammu was spotted in the gorge and was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for postmortem and other legal formalities.
SHO Police Station Ramban, Inspector Sandeep Singh Charak, while confirming the incident, said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for last rites. He said further investigation is going on.