Body of missing F&ES department jawan recovered in Ramban

Police said a missing report was lodged at Police Station Ramban on November 11. The jawan of Fire and Emergency Services posted at Fire Station Chandroog Ramban who had reportedly been missing since November 11 was found dead in a gorge on the embankments of river Chenab near Chandroog Ramban.