Bonjour: More Jammuites embracing French language

Jammu: Atleast 18 to 20 private schools in Jammu district have started teaching of French language in their respective institutions following growing interest of youth towards the foreign language which has provided ample employment opportunities in multinational companies and in scoring more points in Permanent Residence in French speaking countries.
The French language is being spoken and is the second official language in at least 29 to 31 countries, according to Arun Sharma, a master in the foreign language.
Sharma was the first professional French language teacher in Jammu who started teaching in an institution from 2002 but gradually the number of institutions which showed their interest towards the language grew.
“I was teaching a foreign language in an institute in 2002. I have delivered guest lecturers, started teaching of this language in the University of Jammu in 2007 in three departments i.e., School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Cross Culture and Relations, Tourism Management (MBA for students),” he said.
He said that the French language is also being taught in Central University Jammu’s MBA students which offers more avenues with regard to their job prospects.
The Government Polytechnic College at Bikram Chowk also teaches this language to the students of a particular subject, he added.
During all these years, he said that his students have also adopted the teaching of French language as their profession in Jammu and many others have got employment in MNCs while being in the country.
“Those who want to work and settle in Canada, France and other countries where French language is second official language, the learning of this language is important for getting easy PR and therefore, the interest of Jammu youth towards this particular language has shown gradual rise in the last couple of years,” he said.
He said many of his students have got jobs as French teachers in 18 to 20 schools in Jammu district where this language is being taught to the students of class 6 to 8th as third language.
The journey towards the learning and teaching of French language would become a famous subject was unknown to him, he said, while explaining how he got attracted towards the foreign language due to his uncle who used to live in Canada and was fluent in French language.