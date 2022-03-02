Bonjour: More Jammuites embracing French language

Sharma was the first professional French language teacher in Jammu who started teaching in an institution from 2002 but gradually the number of institutions which showed their interest towards the language grew.

“I was teaching a foreign language in an institute in 2002. I have delivered guest lecturers, started teaching of this language in the University of Jammu in 2007 in three departments i.e., School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Cross Culture and Relations, Tourism Management (MBA for students),” he said.

He said that the French language is also being taught in Central University Jammu’s MBA students which offers more avenues with regard to their job prospects.

The Government Polytechnic College at Bikram Chowk also teaches this language to the students of a particular subject, he added.