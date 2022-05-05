Book on fallout of COVID-19 released

The second chapter of the book deals with topics of human traits, where the author, in the backdrop of upended lives in the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic, has brought into focus, the human behavior, the trepidations and tribulations, strengths and frailties of day to day lives.

With deft usage of the poetic skills, the author deals with subjects across a wide spectrum right from mundane to metaphysical level. The third chapter focuses on the travails of COVID-19- and its deadly fall out.

The author has painstakingly covered the COVID-19, right from the outbreak, bringing out a fine display of biodiversity in the early period of the national lockdown, the transformation it brought in our lifestyles, the challenging as well as traumatic times we had to undergo.

The book gives an update of the contemporary period refreshing our memories, both in text as well as in pleasing skillful poetry.