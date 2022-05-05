Book on fallout of COVID-19 released

Jammu: At a simple but impressive function, former Director General of Police J&K, Dr. Ashok Bhan released Er Lalit Mengi’s book, “Musings of the Mind-During Corona Times” at the Royal Auditorium, Amar Singh Club, here today. It is Er Mengi’s first book.
The book has three chapters. The first chapter deals with the philosophy of life, giving an insight into enigmatic human life. Er. Mengi was inspired by works of great philosophers and exalted souls like Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Paramhansa Yogananda and above all Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali, ventures into unexplored territories, to have a glimpse of higher realms. His very first poem “Queue” reflects the range of his imagination, from standing in queue in front of a Post office to the ultimate divine queue, concluding with his characteristic style with befitting couplets of Urdu poetry.
The second chapter of the book deals with topics of human traits, where the author, in the backdrop of upended lives in the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic, has brought into focus, the human behavior, the trepidations and tribulations, strengths and frailties of day to day lives.
With deft usage of the poetic skills, the author deals with subjects across a wide spectrum right from mundane to metaphysical level. The third chapter focuses on the travails of COVID-19- and its deadly fall out.
The author has painstakingly covered the COVID-19, right from the outbreak, bringing out a fine display of biodiversity in the early period of the national lockdown, the transformation it brought in our lifestyles, the challenging as well as traumatic times we had to undergo.
The book gives an update of the contemporary period refreshing our memories, both in text as well as in pleasing skillful poetry.
Er. Mengi in his speech shared his inspirational journey, prompting him to undertake this project. It was essentially the forced solitude during the pandemic, with hours on end at hand, even though an opportunity in adversity did trigger his writing instincts, he carries right from his school days. Unconsciously his style of writing had become poetic, being a lover of nature having served in the picturesque landscape of hilly districts during his long service career.
His friends on electronic media would, with their encouraging comments, nudge him to go a step further. This is how exactly his book project took off. He also read out some select stanzas from some of his poems, which reflected the rhythm in his poetry, the natural desired sound, following a rhyme scheme as well.
He concluded with these beautiful lines; In my twilight years, amidst the gleams and slumber; Dreams and ambitions yet alive, I wonder; to my sedulous yearning and humble effort, I do surrender; To seek what I know not, but to get a pedestal to my musings, nothing more nothing under.