Bootlegger arrested with Illicit liquor in Kathua

Kathua: Continuing its efforts to discourage the trade and transportation of illicit liquor, Kathua Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor.

According to police they recovered “ nine bottles of MCDowell’s, 12 bottles of all seasons and 18 bottles of royal stag making a total of 39 bottles of illicit liquor” from his possession in the jurisdictional area of Police Station Malhar at Katli area.

Acting on inputs, a police team led by SHO Police Station Malhar Inspector Sunil Kalsi during naka checking at Katli area, apprehended one person namely Banta Singh , resident of Malad Tehsil Lohai Malhar in district Kathua who was involved in the illegal trade of selling illicit liquor at Katli as well as adjoining area of Police Station Malhar.