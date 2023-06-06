Bootlegger arrested with Illicit liquor in Kathua

Kathua: Continuing its efforts to discourage the trade and transportation of illicit liquor, Kathua Police on Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor.
According to police they recovered “ nine bottles of MCDowell’s, 12 bottles of all seasons and 18 bottles of royal stag making a total of 39 bottles of illicit liquor” from his possession in the jurisdictional area of Police Station Malhar at Katli area.
Acting on inputs, a police team led by SHO Police Station Malhar Inspector Sunil Kalsi during naka checking at Katli area, apprehended one person namely Banta Singh , resident of Malad Tehsil Lohai Malhar in district Kathua who was involved in the illegal trade of selling illicit liquor at Katli as well as adjoining area of Police Station Malhar.
“During checking, nine bottles of MCDowell’s (750 ml each), 12 bottles of all seasons (750 ml each) and 18 bottles of royal stag (375 ml each) making a total of 39 bottles were recovered from his illegal possession which he had kept in order to gain illegitimate profit by selling same to people of the area. Meanwhile, all the recovered consignment of illicit liquor i.e., 39 bottles were seized, and one person arrested in this connection,” police said.
In this regard, a case vides FIR Number 15 of 2023 under section 48 (a) Excise Act stands registered at Police Station Malhar and investigation has been initiated. Besides, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal assured that strict action will be taken against anyone caught involved in illegal trade of illicit liquor.