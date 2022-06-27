BoP Octroi: From ceasefire violations to tourist destination

Jammu: The Border out Post Octroi on the International Border (IB) in Suchetgarh and Chamliyal in Samba have turned into famous tourist destinations.

The India-Pakistan border that used to remain infamous for cross-border shelling and temporary migration by villagers to safer places is now witnessing the visits of people from across J&K as well as outside.

Once on the boil, these border villages are now witnessing peace.

The farmers are doing their normal chores with the support of the Border Security Force (BSF) and civil administration.

They are now cultivating fields where wild grass has grown.