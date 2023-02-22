BRO clears snow ahead of schedule on famous tourist destination road in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: In a major boost to the tourism industry which suffered badly during the last two years of COVID-19 pandemic, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the snow and opened Bhaderwah - Jaie meadow road for traffic on Feb 20, six weeks ahead of schedule, BRO officials said.
According to Officer Commanding 118 RCC Lt Col Y K Gautam the 30 Km road leading to famous tourist destination Jaie Ghati located at a height of 11200 feet above sea level was restored for both-way traffic ahead of “Askini Bhaderkashi” snow festival which will commence on 24 February.
“After the request from District administration Doda to make the road motorable by 24th Feb, we cleared the snow on war footing basis to snow bound Jaie Ghati by deploying half a dozen heavy machinery and more than 100 men thereby making the road motorable in record time and opening it 4 days ahead of the festival,” said OC 118 RCC.
The Bhaderwah -Jaie road earlier was not getting restored before April 15, but this time the road has been cleared about 7 weeks earlier. The BRO has also intensified its efforts to restore the Bhaderwah-Guldand-Chattergala road to connect the Bhaderwah valley with Pathankot in Punjab.
A large number of tourists, including foreigners, opt for the high altitude meadow Jaie for adventure sports and trekking. This route remains accessible only during the summer months from mid April to October.
The stakeholders associated with the tourism industry say that Jaie is a major attraction among the tourists and by preponing the snow clearance and making it motorable 7 weeks ahead of normal schedule will definitely boost the prospects of tourism industry in a big way. The road has been opened well before snow melts.
“Over the last one week, hotels and guest houses in the area have experienced a sharp hike in bookings,” said Tariq Choudhary, President Tour Travel and Trade Association(TTTA) Bhaderwah.
“According to data, 200-250 tourists arrived in Bhaderwah every day since December 15 last year and this number will surely increase manifolds in the coming days as roads leading to high altitude meadows are being opened for traffic well in advance and visitors are enjoying the charm of snow,” said Manish Kotwal of Hotel and Guest house Association Bhaderwah.