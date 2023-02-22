BRO clears snow ahead of schedule on famous tourist destination road in Bhaderwah

“After the request from District administration Doda to make the road motorable by 24th Feb, we cleared the snow on war footing basis to snow bound Jaie Ghati by deploying half a dozen heavy machinery and more than 100 men thereby making the road motorable in record time and opening it 4 days ahead of the festival,” said OC 118 RCC.

The Bhaderwah -Jaie road earlier was not getting restored before April 15, but this time the road has been cleared about 7 weeks earlier. The BRO has also intensified its efforts to restore the Bhaderwah-Guldand-Chattergala road to connect the Bhaderwah valley with Pathankot in Punjab.

A large number of tourists, including foreigners, opt for the high altitude meadow Jaie for adventure sports and trekking. This route remains accessible only during the summer months from mid April to October.