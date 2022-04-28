BSF continues anti-tunnel drive along IB

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has continued its anti-tunnel drive all along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.
For the last three days, an official said that “the drive has continued as a part of their routine exercise.”
“We conduct anti-tunnel drives along the International Border in routine and this exercise is being done to check every inch of the border,” a BSF official told Greater Kashmir.
The official said that they have already been on alert and patrolling has been increased to ensure peace on the border.
The official, however, confirmed that they have intelligence inputs about the presence of militants across the International Border in Pakistan. “We are monitoring the situation across the border especially in the Samba sector,” the official added.
Meanwhile, the Jammu Police swung into action on receiving information about a suspicious material along the Sidhra and then, the vehicular movement on the road was stopped for some time.
“On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside a highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts,”police said.
On receiving inputs, the police said that: “A team from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached at the site.”
“On examination, an explosive material / device was found. Thereafter, the site was sealed and the material / devise were destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad of Jammu Police,” said the police. Police further said that investigation into the matter has been set into motion.
It may be recalled here that the investigation into the Sunjwan suicide attack of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants has been handed over the NIA following sensitivity of the matter although Jammu police have already taken custody of three accused persons on 10 days of remand.