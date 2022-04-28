BSF continues anti-tunnel drive along IB

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has continued its anti-tunnel drive all along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

For the last three days, an official said that “the drive has continued as a part of their routine exercise.”

“We conduct anti-tunnel drives along the International Border in routine and this exercise is being done to check every inch of the border,” a BSF official told Greater Kashmir.