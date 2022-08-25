BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid on IB in Samba

"BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of one person near IB from Pakistan side carrying one bag," said the BSF PRO.

He said that the alert BSF troops immediately fired on the intruder and injured him . On search of the area, the troops have recovered 8 packets (about 8 kg) of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered near IB .

Meanwhile, the injured smuggler managed to crawl back to Pak side.

"Blood stains of injured Pak smuggler found," he added.