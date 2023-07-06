BSF jawan ‘shoots’ himself dead in Samba

Jammu: In a second incident of its kind in a week, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Thursday allegedly shot himself dead while on duty at Border Out Post (BOP) along International Border (IB) in Samba district.

The soldier identified as Neeraj Kumar was posted at Chilyari BOP. “The body was sent for post-mortem and police started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC after registering the case,” officials said.

This was the second incident this week wherein men in uniform resorted to such an extreme step. On July 3, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) had also allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on sentry duty at Border Police Post in Hiranagar in Kathua district.