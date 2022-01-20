BSF on high alert ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on high alert ahead of Republic Day on the International Border (IB).
“We have put the BSF on high alert with the deployment of troops and mobilisation of security force personnel,” a BSF official said.
He said that the paramilitary forces were patrolling the border continuously and maintaining strict vigil with the use of modern gadgets.
“We have increased patrolling on the border. The militant activities on the other side of the border cannot be ruled out. They always try to find loopholes but we are ready to meet any challenge with full alertness,” the official said.
He said that they were working in coordination with other security forces and villagers to keep a check on the suspicious activities.
“Recently, the drone activities were noticed on the IB and many weapon smuggling bids were also foiled,” the official said.
Meanwhile, J&K Police and paramilitary forces have also increased checking at checkpoints on Jammu-Pathankot highway at several locations.
“Surprise checkpoints have also been established while the SOG is helping Police at many locations,” a Police official said. “The vehicles, especially trucks heading to Kashmir are being checked properly.”
Tight security arrangements have also been made within Jammu City and its peripheries while checking has been intensified at the joint checkpoints, ensuring no suspicious persons are allowed to enter the city.