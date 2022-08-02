BSF troops fire on unidentified flying object in Kanachak

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) last night fired at an unidentified flying object on Kanachak border belt along the International Border.

An official said that the alert troops of the BSF noticed an unidentified flying object with blinking light at 2135 hours in the Kanachak area as it tried to cross the International Border.

“The blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter,” he said and added that, “Hectic search by police and other agencies is in progress in the area. Nothing has been recovered so far.”