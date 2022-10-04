BSF’s retreat ceremony at Octroi Post completes 1-year

The BSF band live display, splendid retreat parade and visit up to zero line are the key features of the retreat ceremony and during the last one year the parade has been witnessed by thousands of tourists, VVIPs and celebrities. This event has now become a centre of attraction for the locals as well as tourists and part of the overall tourism package.

On this occasion, BSF sources said that the retreat ceremony has become popular among the masses and numbers of visitors are increasing day by day.

Seeing its popularity, BSF has decided to increase the seating capacity to accommodate more visitors and has included presentation of cultural programmes during the retreat ceremony.