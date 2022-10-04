BSF’s retreat ceremony at Octroi Post completes 1-year

Jammu: The retreat ceremony at Border Out Post (BoP) Octroi, Suchetgarh on India-Pakistan border has successfully completed one year.
The parade was conceptualised by BSF Frontier Headquarter Jammu in collaboration with Tourism department Jammu and after a lot of efforts and hard work, a retreat ceremony was started last year on October 2, 2021 which was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.
The BSF band live display, splendid retreat parade and visit up to zero line are the key features of the retreat ceremony and during the last one year the parade has been witnessed by thousands of tourists, VVIPs and celebrities. This event has now become a centre of attraction for the locals as well as tourists and part of the overall tourism package.
On this occasion, BSF sources said that the retreat ceremony has become popular among the masses and numbers of visitors are increasing day by day.
Seeing its popularity, BSF has decided to increase the seating capacity to accommodate more visitors and has included presentation of cultural programmes during the retreat ceremony.
The retreat parade was appreciated at all levels for effective awareness of National integration and inculcating a sense of national pride among spectators. Various eminent personalities have visited and witnessed the retreat ceremony and in the past one year its popularity has grown manifold.
IG BSF FTR Jammu D K Boora has laid special emphasis on its ever increasing popularity and worked in close tandem with civil administration to make it a bigger event.
DIG BSF Jammu, Surjit Singh Sekhon has put on special efforts to enhance the infrastructure for more people to witness this historic parade.