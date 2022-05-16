Buddha Purnima celebrated in Jammu

RK Kalsotra, Chairperson DOM and President Confederation, said that Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birthday of Gautam Budhha, the founder of Buddhism.

The public holiday for Buddha Purnima in India was initiated by B. R. Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice. Since then, a national holiday is observed on this day.

BR Ambedkar also chose Buddhism as his religion during his last years and the reason for that was its egalitarian nature and ideals of tolerance.