Buddha Purnima celebrated in Jammu

Jammu: Dalit OBC Minority (DOM), a wing of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations celebrated the Buddha Purnima at Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu today. People from all faiths joined the celebration.
Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and others came together to garland the statue of Buddha and offer prayers.
RK Kalsotra, Chairperson DOM and President Confederation, said that Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birthday of Gautam Budhha, the founder of Buddhism.
The public holiday for Buddha Purnima in India was initiated by B. R. Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice. Since then, a national holiday is observed on this day.
BR Ambedkar also chose Buddhism as his religion during his last years and the reason for that was its egalitarian nature and ideals of tolerance.
Kalsotra said that Lord Buddha has “given us various lessons.”
“These include the four noble truths, the truth of suffering, the truth of the cause of suffering, the truth of the end of suffering, and the truth of the path that leads to the end of suffering or the eightfold path, ashta marga. Moreover, Buddha's message of tolerance, unity, brotherhood and fraternity became more relevant in today's world when these fabrics are being destroyed. As the Constitution of India guarantees freedom of religion under Article 25 and 26 as fundamental rights, such festivals should be promoted more and celebrated with pomp and show.”