Budget catering to all sections of society: Anurag Thakur

“They (opposition) have been rendered speechless by the people centric policies of this government hence they find no way out but to escape the discussions by raking non-issues to disrupt proceedings. But they will have to answer to the people of this country for their acts,” Thakur said.

With regard to the Adani issue, he asserted that the government had nothing to hide as the RBI and LIC had already made their statements clear.

He also accused the opposition of “insulting the President Droupadi Murmu by disrupting her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Parliament on the opening day of the budget session.”

Responding to questions related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the government, BJP and RSS Thakur said that this reflected his (Rahul’s) and his party’s deep frustration and pain as they (Congressmen) could never imagine a government committed only to the welfare of citizens and the progress of the country.

“I was jailed and was not allowed to pursue my “Tiranga Yatra” in J&K in 2011. That was their regime. During our regime, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, J&K is moving to the path of peace and development and attracting a lot of investment and large tourist inflow under the stewardship of the Prime Minister and the UT administration here. They (Congress) could also reap the benefits of this change by successfully and peacefully completing their Yatra in J&K and across the country,” Thakur retorted to the charges of Rahul Gandhi.