Budget catering to all sections of society: Anurag Thakur

Jammu: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Saturday, while describing the union budget 2023 as “the first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ that would lay the foundation of developed India”, alleged that the opposition was stalling the parliament proceedings to evade discussion on it.
He was addressing a press conference at BJP Headquarters in Jammu, in the presence of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, former minister Pawan Gupta and party chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi.
Responding to media queries and enumerating the major points from the Budget 2023-24, Thakur said, “This is a budget of happiness which is being appreciated by people from all sections and sectors. But the opposition is stalling parliament proceedings to evade discussions on the President’s Address and the general budget 2023-24 as they have nothing substantial to speak against people-friendly budget and people-centric welfare policies of Modi government. Ours is the honest government, which is using every penny for the welfare of people. It has provided free COVID vaccines to all the citizens. It is providing food to all.”
“They (opposition) have been rendered speechless by the people centric policies of this government hence they find no way out but to escape the discussions by raking non-issues to disrupt proceedings. But they will have to answer to the people of this country for their acts,” Thakur said.
With regard to the Adani issue, he asserted that the government had nothing to hide as the RBI and LIC had already made their statements clear.
He also accused the opposition of “insulting the President Droupadi Murmu by disrupting her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Parliament on the opening day of the budget session.”
Responding to questions related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the government, BJP and RSS Thakur said that this reflected his (Rahul’s) and his party’s deep frustration and pain as they (Congressmen) could never imagine a government committed only to the welfare of citizens and the progress of the country.
“I was jailed and was not allowed to pursue my “Tiranga Yatra” in J&K in 2011. That was their regime. During our regime, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, J&K is moving to the path of peace and development and attracting a lot of investment and large tourist inflow under the stewardship of the Prime Minister and the UT administration here. They (Congress) could also reap the benefits of this change by successfully and peacefully completing their Yatra in J&K and across the country,” Thakur retorted to the charges of Rahul Gandhi.
He also took a dig at the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti saying that her criticism demonstrated her frustration of being “out of power.” “These family dynasts grabbed state land but now after losing ground, they are trying to serve their own interests in the garb of championing the cause of people,” Thakur said.
With regard to budget, he said, “PM Modi is marching ahead to realize the dream of developed India. The first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ has laid the foundation for this. This budget focuses on poor, women, labourers, middle class, youth, farmers, SC, ST, OBC and every section of society.”
“First time CAPEX outlay of Rs 10 lakh Cr has been made, which is 33 percent more than the previous Budget. The enhanced CAPAX will strengthen the basic infrastructure and provide opportunities for more employment. Biggest ever outlay of Rs 240000 Cr has been made for Railways, which is nine times higher than the outlay made in 2013-14,” said Thakur.
“In J&K, 3 projects covering 481 kms costing Rs 28440 Cr are already under progress,” Thakur said pointing that during the entire 10 years of Congress-led UPA government (2009-2014) only Rs 1044 Cr were given for infrastructure, whereas in just one financial year (FY2023-24) Rs 6003 Cr have been allocated by Modi government. Under this 4 world-class stations in Budgam, Jammu Tawi, Vaishno Devi and in Udhampur under Amrit Bharat Stations are also coming up,” Thakur said.
“A massive 66 per cent increase in the allocation has been made for PM AWAS Yojana. For FY2023-24 Rs 79000 Cr has been allocated,” the minister said adding the under PM Awas Yojana 3.5 Cr houses were sanctioned, 3 Cr already completed. “To give financial support to farmers, Rs 20 lakh crore have been provided for Kissan credit. This will largely help small and marginal farmers. For MSME, Rs 2 lakh crore MSME guarantee scheme without collateral loans with less interest rates to be provided,” Thakur said.
Drawing the major differences in the UPA and NDA government, Anurag Thakur stressed that in 2013-14 Rs 21933 Cr was kept for agriculture, which was now Rs 125000 Cr. “Rs 52504 Cr were kept for Home ministry while now it is Rs 196000 Cr. Rs 203000 Cr were kept for Defence while now it is Rs 594000 Cr. Rs 25849 Cr were kept for Road transport while now it is Rs 270000 Cr. Rs 63363 Cr were kept for Railways while now it is Rs 240000 Cr. Rs 100000 Cr were kept for Consumer Affairs while now it is Rs 206000 Cr. Rs 80194 Cr were kept for villages while now it is Rs 160000 Cr. Rs 79451 Cr were kept for Education while now it is Rs 112000 Cr. Rs 37330 Cr were kept for Health while now it is Rs 88936 Cr. Rs 864 Cr were kept for Sports while now it is Rs 3397 Cr in Modi government,” he said. “The development oriented budget has more than doubled under Modi government, while the Income has also doubled in these years,” Thakur stated.