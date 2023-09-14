Candlelight march taken out in Ramban to expressed solidarity with fallen officers

Ramban: To express solidarity with families of the fallen officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, civil society took out a candlelight march in Ramban late Thursday evening.

A large number of people from all walks of life came out and took out a candlelight march at Ramban district headquarters late Thursday evening.

They were carrying portraits of three officers including two Army and Police officers.

The candlelight march passed through various markets of the Ramban town.