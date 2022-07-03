Canines on Prowl | JMC to carry out Animal Birth Control, Anti-Rabies Vaccination of stray dogs

BY ANKITA SHARMA

Jammu: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is working on a two-pronged strategy of Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) to effectively and sustainably control the stray dog population, reduce the incidence of dog bites, and also to curb the spread of rabies.

An approximate stray dog population within JMC limits is between 40,000 to 50,000 while a fresh survey for the exact estimation is still underway.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, JMC Commissioner Rahul Yadav said that for this canine population, the JMC has to carry out the ABC-ARV drive in a mission mode and at a large scale.