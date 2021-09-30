CBI arrests JPDCL JE for accepting bribe

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested a Junior Engineer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant.

A CBI spokesman, in a statement, said that a case was registered on a complaint against Junior Engineer, Electric Division-II JPDCL Jammu.

He said that the accused was demanding bribes from the complainant for updating the details of the newly-installed electricity meter in the records and for not charging electricity bill at a flat rate.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused in Jammu,” the spokesman said.

The arrested accused would be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu on Friday.