CBJ presents chargesheet against 3 persons

Jammu: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ) Wednesday produced a chargesheet against three persons, including a visa consultant for duping people on the pretext of arranging a work permit abroad.

A statement of CBJ issued here said that the chargesheet was produced against the accused Suresh Kumar and Tulsi Ram of Brahmana Bari, Samba, and Ghar Singh of Sainik Colony, Jammu under FIR No 22/2017 under Section 420, 120-B of the RPC at Police Crime Branch Jammu for cheating and duping the complainant and other unemployed youth of their hard-earned money on the pretext of sending them to New Zealand for employment.