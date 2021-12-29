CBJ presents chargesheet against 3 persons

Jammu: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ) Wednesday produced a chargesheet against three persons, including a visa consultant for duping people on the pretext of arranging a work permit abroad.
A statement of CBJ issued here said that the chargesheet was produced against the accused Suresh Kumar and Tulsi Ram of Brahmana Bari, Samba, and Ghar Singh of Sainik Colony, Jammu under FIR No 22/2017 under Section 420, 120-B of the RPC at Police Crime Branch Jammu for cheating and duping the complainant and other unemployed youth of their hard-earned money on the pretext of sending them to New Zealand for employment.
According to the statement, the challan was produced before the court determination against the accused except for co-accused Ghar Singh, who was absconding, and so the chargesheet under Section 512 CrPC was produced against him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu for judicial determination.
“A written complaint was jointly lodged by Rajeev Kumar of Mukhra Phallian Mandal Jammu and Vinay Sharma of Bari Brahmana, Jammu in the CBJ. The complainants had alleged that the accused Suresh Kumar, who is running his office ‘Uncle’s Visa Consultants’ at 37/8 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu had cheated and duped them of their hard-earned money amounting to lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs in New Zealand,” the CBJ statement said.
It said that the complainants alleged that despite taking a huge amount, the accused neither arranged any job for them nor returned the money to them, and cheated them.