CCI-J delegation calls on CS; raises slew of demands

Jammu: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCI-J) led by its president Arun Gupta on Wednesday met the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat and discussed various issues of the traders and industrialists of Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

A CCI Jammu statement said that several issues which came up for discussion included development of Patnitop, power amnesty for commercial users including industrialists of Jammu region, tourism promotion and expediting Mubarak Mandi Heritage projects etc. The CCI representatives also demanded enhancement in the limit of E-way bill from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh. The delegation demanded ownership rights for “sons of the soil entrepreneurs who were allotted the industrial land and traders at Warehouse.”