CCI Jammu slams JDA for ignoring old bus stand businessmen

Jammu: Chamber and Commerce of Industry (CCI), Jammu, president, Arun Gupta has criticised Jammu Development Authority for ignoring the business community having shops in the old Jammu bus stand’s building.

Addressing a press conference, Arun Gupta said that the JDA has served a notice of unsafe building in Old Jammu Bus Stand without taking into consideration the businessmen.

These "businessmen / shopkeepers were not taken into consideration by the JDA and the notice was served without creating alternatives for them," he said and demanded that an alternative building should be constructed for the shopkeepers.