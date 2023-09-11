CDS emphasises leading edge technology in modernisation of defence forces

Jammu: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan Monday stated that the Indian armed forces had an adequate number of drones, including indigenous, to meet their immediate requirements and were using them on borders and air-bases.

While interacting with media on the sidelines of North Tech symposium 2023, Gen Chauhan was responding to queries about the capability of India to strike at enemy locations or target terrorist camps across the border

Hinting at their (including indigenous drones’) range to strike targets inside adversary territory, CDS said that even in North Tech Symposium, one could find systems capable of targeting within a range of 100-150 kms. “They are being used operationally. Many of such systems are part of the armed forces’ inventory,” he said.

CDS Chauhan informed that anti-drone systems used during the G20 Summit were drawn from armed forces’ air-bases and borders.

Earlier he witnessed the North Tech Symposium and appreciated the participation of defence industries and startups. He also emphasized the importance of cutting-edge technology in modernization of defence forces.