Central Bureau of Communication organises photo exhibition

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Tehsildar Batote,Vijay Kumar Sharma. Chief Planning Officer, Ramban, Dr Kasturi Lal presided over the programme and had a round of the exhibition.

Field Publicity Officers, Khurshid Yousuf, Rajesh Sharma and Gurnam Singh of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) besides Joint Director, CBC Ghulam Abbas educated the students, ASHA workers and Anganwadi staffers on the purpose of the exhibition based on famous freedom fighters and the events related to India's freedom struggle.

On the occasion, besides patriotic song, dance and a Nukkad Natak were presented by the troupe of Archana and Party of Jammu, and an open quiz on India, its freedom struggle and the national flag was also held.