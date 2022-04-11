Central team visits PM's rally venue in Samba | Choice of Palli Panchayat reflects PM’s high priority to J&K: Dr Jitendra

A team of senior J&K officers led by Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also interacted with the central team at the site of the programme at Palli Panchayat.

Dr Jitendra said that Prime Minister Modi would be undertaking this visit for the first time after the first-ever election to the District Development Councils held in Jammu & Kashmir 70 years after independence.

It was also informed that a 500 KV Solar plant was being installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres in the Palli Panchayat. This will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat, thus making it the first ‘Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ under the Government of India’s “Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.”