Centre approves eye bank, corneal transplant facility for GMC Jammu

Now the corneal transplantation is expected to start soon.

Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma congratulated Dr Satish Gupta, Head Ophthalmology Department, Dr Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director, H&FW, GoI, and Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director, SOTTO (J&K) and his team for their sincere efforts for this achievement.

Sharma said that with the establishment of a corneal transplant centre, it would be easy for people to get transplants in Jammu without waiting for long.

“The department is well-prepared to start corneal transplantation again,” she said.