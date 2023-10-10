CEO SMVDSB gives a sneak peek into ‘Navdurga Path’

Jammu: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg has given a sneak peek into aesthetically embellished ‘Navdurga Path’ at the entrance to the upcoming ‘Skywalk’, to be inaugurated during ensuing Navratri.
“Aesthetically designed and artistically embellished 'Navdurga Path' at the entrance to upcoming Skywalk at Bhawan, shall enrich the Yatra experience for devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine this #ShardiyaNavtri onwards,” posted Garg with pictures on ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).