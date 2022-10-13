CERTIFICATE OF RESIDENCE | DC Jammu withdraws order amid outrage

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa on Thursday confirmed that the order authorizing all Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence to the people residing in the Jammu district for more than one year was withdrawn.

“Yes, the order has been withdrawn,” the DC Jammu told Greater Kashmir when asked about the status of the order.

Earlier, the DC had issued an order authorizing all the “Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence, after conducting necessary field verifications, to the persons residing in district Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose” (of registration as a voter).

The order was withdrawn after the regional and national political parties questioned the move to include non-locals as new voters in Jammu ahead of assembly polls.