CGPWA holds ‘Health Talk’ to celebrate International Day for Older Persons

Jammu: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu in collaboration with the Home for the Aged and Infirm, Ambphalla celebrated the 33rd International Day of the Older Person here on Sunday evening with a ‘Health Talk’ on ‘Urinary diseases including Prostrate.’

The noted Urologist, Dr Rahul Gupta, Associate Professor in the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant, Government Medical College, Jammu, who is also an expert in advanced Endourology and Laparoscopy, delivered illuminating and highly informative lecture dealing with various aspects of urinary diseases, especially among older people.

Addressing the gathering at IIPA, Dr Rahul advised elders to be always conscious of their health and get their medical concerns evaluated by a concerned specialist. He cautioned them against self-medication and said that such an approach could lead them to difficult health conditions. He said that Jammu Medical College and other government health facilities had adequate diagnostic equipment and that elderly people should immediately benefit from these amenities rather than trying to learn from Google or social media. “This approach is dangerous and needs to be avoided,” he cautioned.

Talking about prostate and related problems like obstruction or overflowing of urine, he said, “Today, “Men’s health” is becoming important and they should not be skeptical about any symptoms relating to urine problems. Every man has a prostate which is an organ in reproductive anatomy. This gland is located directly below the bladder and plays a role in producing and fine-tuning semen and changes in it can lead to urinary issues.”