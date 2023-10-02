CGPWA holds ‘Health Talk’ to celebrate International Day for Older Persons

Jammu: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu in collaboration with the Home for the Aged and Infirm, Ambphalla celebrated the 33rd International Day of the Older Person here on Sunday evening with a ‘Health Talk’ on ‘Urinary diseases including Prostrate.’
The noted Urologist, Dr Rahul Gupta, Associate Professor in the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant, Government Medical College, Jammu, who is also an expert in advanced Endourology and Laparoscopy, delivered illuminating and highly informative lecture dealing with various aspects of urinary diseases, especially among older people.
Addressing the gathering at IIPA, Dr Rahul advised elders to be always conscious of their health and get their medical concerns evaluated by a concerned specialist. He cautioned them against self-medication and said that such an approach could lead them to difficult health conditions. He said that Jammu Medical College and other government health facilities had adequate diagnostic equipment and that elderly people should immediately benefit from these amenities rather than trying to learn from Google or social media. “This approach is dangerous and needs to be avoided,” he cautioned.
Talking about prostate and related problems like obstruction or overflowing of urine, he said, “Today, “Men’s health” is becoming important and they should not be skeptical about any symptoms relating to urine problems. Every man has a prostate which is an organ in reproductive anatomy. This gland is located directly below the bladder and plays a role in producing and fine-tuning semen and changes in it can lead to urinary issues.”
Dr Rahul also talked about Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) and said that their symptoms should not be overlooked. “The LUTS occurs among men that are associated with many medical comorbidities that need immediate qualified medical consultation. LUTS is mostly caused by infection or obstruction of the urinary system. It is due to urinary bladder outlet obstruction, cysts of stone in the kidney, ureteral obstruction, or urethral stricture. There could be specific conditions like prostatic enlargement or hyperplasia, prostate cancer, kidney infection, neurological conditions, high-pressure retention, and urinary tract infection (UTI),” he explained.
He indicated four indicators of advanced disease that included increased frequency of urine; overflow incontinence; persistent feeling of fullness in lower abdomen; bed wetting; fever with urinary burning and pedal Edema.
Speaking about the need for awareness of health conditions by senior citizens, Dr Rahul said that it was advisable to have regular tests which he described as “crucial four.” He explained these tests as urinalysis, serum PSA, serum creatinine, and non-invasive transabdominal ultrasonography. Regretting that the people have forgotten their roots, he advised elders to have vegetarian Indian food which was the best-balanced food that was good for health.
Delivering a presidential address, Dr Ashok Bhan, former DGP complimented the CGPWA for arranging such useful, informative, and motivating ‘Health talks’ to celebrate the national and International Days.
Complimenting Dr Rahul for his lecture that he made a simplified presentation for the immediate understanding of the audience, he said, “It was very right that we could hide our symptoms to our peril. The rapid increase in the population of elders unfolded a challenge to the society in the management of this population.”
Dr Bhan called the senior citizens as “young veterans” and advised them to remain active and social. Remaining aloof with the mental bent of mind of a retired person had huge personal and health costs.
He narrated a story of a “knocking fee” that had gone viral recently on social media and said in old age when someone unfortunately remained single, he would pay just for a knock on his door as being all alone he would crave listening to this knock and then talking with him for a while.
B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner, J&K & Life Member of the Association who was the Guest of Honour, cautioned older persons against becoming their doctor and self-medication. He said that this could lead to irreversible medical disorders. Counselling members of the Association against considering themselves as retired, he said, “They are actually “young old” and should keep doing something to keep themselves busy.”
Sharma said, “This Day has been celebrated since 1991 the world over and every year there is a meaningful theme. This year’s theme is “Fulfilling the Promise of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the Older Persons: Across Generations,” The objective of celebration of the Day was also in consonance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and generated commitments among all stakeholders to strengthen the protection of the human rights of current and future generations of older persons around the world.”
I D Soni, president of the Home for the Aged and Infirm, educationist, social activist, and co-host of the event, asked the senior citizens to religiously follow the underlying meaning of Hindu holy scriptures and emulate exemplary good conduct, noble mind, purification of body and soul, loving heart, caring for others, missionary zeal, selflessness and become a real a good human being. Such noble persons would never face any problem in their lives as they would become messiahs for the poor and needy.
He advised pensioners against retiring the brain after retirement and kto eep doing constructive social, ethical, and other pious work for the welfare of the society.
Earlier the general secretary of CGPWA, K B Jandial welcomed the dignitaries and explained the objective of celebrating October 1 as International Day for Older Persons.
The vice president of the CGPWA, Dr Sudarshan Kumar presented the vote of thanks. He suggested that the social bodies should consider visiting rural areas and iinteractingwith poor and neglected older persons who needed attention in every respect.